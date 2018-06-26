Debate continues on when to stop serving alcohol on Main Street in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - In one week the St. Charles City Council may vote on a bill that would require bars to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m., but before that happens bar owners are trying to come up with a compromise between the two.

Mark Lovelace owns Kubrick’s bar on Main Street. He said some of the ideas are setting price minimums on drinks and mandating later food sales. They have also talked about the idea of charging for parking after 9 p.m. or adding a licensing fee for businesses that want to serve alcohol past 11 p.m.

Lovelace would like to see the problem handled by a community security force, similar to the one in the Central West End. He said if the city is not willing to compromise and votes to stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. that would be the end of his bar.