Bear spotted in Wright City, Missouri

Posted 10:37 am, June 26, 2018

WRIGHT CITY, MO - Another bear has been spotted in the area.  This sighting by Chadlin Andrews in Wright City was posted to Facebook. He says the bear was in his neighbor's yard about one mile south of town on Highway F in the Harvest Acres Subdivision. The video shows the bear trying to get birdseed out of a feeder.