WRIGHT CITY, MO - Another bear has been spotted in the area. This sighting by Chadlin Andrews in Wright City was posted to Facebook. He says the bear was in his neighbor's yard about one mile south of town on Highway F in the Harvest Acres Subdivision. The video shows the bear trying to get birdseed out of a feeder.
Bear spotted in Wright City, Missouri
-
Police urge west St. Louis County residents to beware of a bear
-
Wright City schools on lockdown after shooting rumor; two under observation
-
Dog in Wright City accident reunited with family after near 300 mile journey
-
Family searching for missing dog after loved one’s car accident
-
City urges residents to call about stop signs covered by trees
-
-
Ballwin police alert residents to bear sighting
-
Bear euthanized after collision with vehicle
-
Bear sighting in Pevely mobile home park
-
‘I’m really scared’: Woman calls police as intruder – a bear – destroys her car
-
5-year-old girl needs dozens of stitches after being dragged by black bear
-
-
Bear destroys SUV, starts honking horn after accidentally locking itself inside
-
Concerns over toxic algae bloom in Carondelet Park lake
-
Carjacking leads to multi-state pursuit Monday morning