$68 million Blues practice facility and ice sports complex planned for Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo – A $68 million multi-purpose ice sports complex development has been approved to be built on 25-acres of land in Maryland Heights. The rink will serve as the training and practice facility for the St. Louis Blues, among other community activities.

The development and management agreements were approved by the Maryland Heights City Council and the St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Final approvals for a bond issue to support the facility’s construction are expected to be completed by July 19, 2018.

The St. Louis Legacy Ice Foundation will build and operate the 275,000-square foot facility at 750 Casino Center Drive and purchase the 25 acres of land it will occupy.