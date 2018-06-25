Six Flags Typhoon Twister closed after incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, Mo. - Typhoon twister opened to the public on Saturday, June 23 and has been shut down for review since a park goer fell out of a raft on its opening day.

Typhoon Twister is described as 'water thrill ride' that features four-person cloverleaf rafts, with riders sitting facing each other.

Rafts travel a 125-foot long whirlpool that spins riders 360-degrees before the bottom drops out sending guests plummeting down an enclosed five-story drop.

The raft then travels on a 45-foot high wave wall giving riders an experience of weightlessness before falling back down and shooting out into the splash pool.

According to the parks spokesperson, the person did not fall out of the ride, just out of the raft. There is no word on at which point in the ride the person fell out of the raft, and no word on any injuries.

The person was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

The theme park says it is standard procedure to shut down a ride whenever an incident occurs, no matter the scope of the situation.