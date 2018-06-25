End of The Muny summer season will mark beginning of backstage makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One of St. Louis most treasured venues is getting a much-needed makeover.

During Monday afternoon’s Preservation Board meeting, leaders with The Muny received approval to move forward with applying for a permit that would allow work to begin at the end of the summer season.

The plan includes a brand-new orchestra pit that will be more protected, placing musicians under the stage where it`s climate controlled. The entire stage will be rebuilt and there will be more LED lighting and a canopy of trees all around. The electric and sound equipment will also be replaced.

Leaders said these changes have long been needed.

“We have maxed out what we can do technology wise on the stage,” said Director of Operations, Sean Smith, “so this will give us a better work environment a better tool to produce shows so the audience are really getting the top production

Sherri Beeler of St. Charles said she`s excited to see what the finished product will look like.

“Nobody wants to come and see it run down,” Beeler said, “everybody wants to see it upkept, changes that make it look nice.'

Darica Miller said she appreciates change, especially if it`s one that will have a positive impact.

“I have a whole lot of appreciation,” Miller said, “you don`t get to see a lot of things but you can tell the difference when you come in you sit down and you see brighter lights and you see the seats are better, I can appreciate that a great deal.”

If and when a permit is approved, construction will begin at the end of the summer season and will take two years to complete.