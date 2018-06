Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A two-car accident sends one car crashing into a building early Monday morning in north St. Louis.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Delmar Boulevard at North Taylor Avenue.

A witness told police, the driver of the car that hit the building ran away.

The other driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

No word on any injuries or what caused the crash.