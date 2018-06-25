Conway Road closed in Chesterfield until September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - A Chesterfield Road closure scheduled to start June 25 will impact thousands of drivers daily for the next few months.

In this latest project, starting 9a.m. Monday, Conway Road immediately west of White Road will be completely closed September.

According to St.Louis County Department of Transportation crews are scheduled to replace a bridge that goes over a Creve Coeur Creek Tributary.

Nearly 4,000 vehicles use this stretch of Conway Road on a typical weekday.

Drivers should detour to Chesterfield Parkway, Olive Boulevard, and White Road.

Another pic of the stretch of Conway Rd. near White Rd. in Chesterfield that is closing completely today until September so a bridge can be re-built. County official says deterioration under the road surface is causing problems leading to the need to remove and replace bridge. pic.twitter.com/IZQ6GS0JXZ — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) June 25, 2018