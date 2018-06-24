× Three early Sunday morning shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Three early Sunday morning shootings have left three people injured.

Sunday, at approximately 12:40 a.m., a man was shot in the lower back in the street at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Marcus Ave. The victim is in critical condition.

Just before 3 a.m., another man was shot at 4100 Pleasant. His injury is non-life threatening.

Another man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. He is in stable condition. No other information is known at this time.