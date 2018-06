× Fatal head-on accident in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Two vehicles were involved in a fatal head-on accident Saturday night in Franklin County, on Highway 47, south of Route ADC.

The accident happened around 10 p.m.

A vehicle crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. The driver of the vehicle that was struck, 25-year-old Brandon Gilmore, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed over the center line was transported to the hospital.