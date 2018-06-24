City scrambling to find an operator for the Biddle House homeless shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It team learns that the City of St. Louis is scrambling to side step a huge problem at the city funded Biddle House Homeless shelter.

The contract to run it runs out at the end of July and now there's no one in place to operate it.

Biddle House has permanent beds for 100 homeless men. It can expand to about 190 if the temperature in the summer gets above 95 degrees, and in winter below 25 degrees.

The city sent out a request for proposals to get people to bid on the operation, but got no bidders.

The current organizations running it didn't even submit a bid.

Now the city has drawn up a new proposal to try to attract interest.

Taxpayers pay about $900,000 a year to run the homeless shelter.

One of the current operators told investigator Elliott Davis that it will take more like $1.5 million dollars to get them interested.

We talked to the current director of the city's Human Services Department, Irene Agustin.

Elliott asked is there a danger of Biddle House shutting down. She answered shutting down is not an option.