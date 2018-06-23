× Troy IL man charged with sexually assaulting woman found dead in his car

TROY, IL – A 55-yer-old Troy, Illinois man has been arrested and charged in the death of a woman he allegedly assaulted.

France was arrested after an investigation into the death of Brandi Novotny on June 22nd. Police say officers were called 500 block of Wren Hill in Troy, IL for an unresponsive female. It was later determined Novotny had died in the suspect’s vehicle.

Using cell phone forensics, it was determined that France had restrained the victim prior to her dead in his vehicle, recording Novotny being assaulted.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged France with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, involuntary manslaughter, and unlawful restraint.

France is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $10,000,000 bond.