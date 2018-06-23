× Attempted burglary at Crestwood gun shop

CRESTWOOD, Mo. – The Crestwood Police Department is investigating a burglary at Southern Armory, 9901 Watson Road, that happened early Saturday morning.

Several suspects in both a burgundy and silver vehicle approached the business around 3:45 a.m. Saturday. They used what appeared to be a crowbar to break out the window.

The suspects entered the business but were unable to gain access to any weapons. They then fled the building and left the area. The direction in which they traveled is unknown.

According to the owner of Southern Armory, no weapons were stolen and it did not appear that anything else was missing.

Crestwood Police are attempting to obtain any surveillance video and are still investigating.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Crestwood Police Department at 314-729-4800.