Teen charged for stealing luxury cars from Missouri and Kansas dealers

ST. PETERS, MO — A Kansas City man is facing charges of stealing high-end vehicles from Napleton Mid-Rivers Dealership on Veterans Memorial Parkway in St. Peters. Police say he was part of a luxury theft ring that stole vehicles throughout the state of Missouri and Kansas.

In the early morning hours of March 4th thieves broke a window at the dealership and stole dozens of car keys. They made off with three vehicles: a 2018 Maserati, a 2018 Dodge Charger and a 2018 Dodge Ram truck totaling up to about $200,000 plus key fobs worth tens of thousands of dollars.

More than 100 stolen sets of keys were found in a stolen van the suspects left behind. St. Peters police working with Kansas City police tracked down 18-year-old Travon Dixon at his grandmother's home. That is where they found four Maserati fobs and recovered the three cars stolen from Napleton.

Investigators believe Dixon was one of several teenagers and minors working in a large burglary ring that stole luxury cars from St. Peters, Kansas City and Joplin in Missouri and in Ottawa, Kansas.

Travon Dixon is in jail in St. Joseph on car theft charges there. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney has charged him with burglary and stealing for the thefts here.

This isn't the first time a car theft ring from Kansas City has hit the St. Louis area. In 2016 four cars were stolen from Napleton. The general manager says they have made significant improvements to their 24-hour security here.