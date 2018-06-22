× ‘Roseanne’ minus Roseanne Barr sparks debate

(CNN) – Social media seems split over “Roseanne” being brought back without its star, Roseanne Barr.

ABC announced Thursday that the reboot was being revived minus Barr, who was fired after she posted a series of racist tweets.

“The Conners” is the working title of the new sitcom, which is being billed as a spin-off of “Roseanne.”

The series was canceled last month after Barr’s controversial Twitter behavior.

That meant a loss of jobs for the more than 200 people employed by the production, which was preparing to enter its second season.

Some tweeted their support of the move.

“Hearing about the #Roseanne reboot is the best news!!,” one person tweeted.

But others believe there is no show without Barr and some used #istandwithroseanne and #standwithroseanne to express their support.

“Roseanne without Roseanne is like the Apprentice without Donald Trump…It sucks!,” one tweet read

Co-stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert have agreed to continue on with the series.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience,” the remaining cast members said Thursday in a joint statement.

Barr also released a statement, saying “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”