Kids pitch new name 'Better Together' for divided ice cream flavors

ST. LOUIS- A letter by several Louisiana children goes viral on social media after an ice cream party makes them question race relations in America.

The children from Coushatta, Louisiana, were happy to see Blue Bell’s “The Great Divide” on the table. The variety has chocolate and vanilla in the same container.

But the name prompted the students to write a letter asking the company to change the name to “Better Together”. Once the kids posted the letter to Facebook, users shared the post more than 12,000 times.

The company praised the children’s effort, but would not say whether they would change the name of the flavor.