GM’s Chevy Blazer is making a comeback

ST. LOUIS- Increased SUV sales is prompting the new release of a previously-discontinued yet legendary Chevrolet model.

General Motors unveiled the new Chevrolet Blazer Thursday in Atlanta. GM expects to deliver the SUV to showrooms next year.

GM discontinued the Blazer in 2005. But with SUV sales rising since 2010, the company wants to offer the model in a variety of sizes. The Blazer will be bigger than the Chevy Equinox, but smaller than the crossover Traverse. Customers can choose from a 4-cylinder or 6-cylinder engine.