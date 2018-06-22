BRENTWOOD, MO - A protest in Brentwood Friday afternoon. The demonstrators are trying to draw attention to the immigration issues including the separation of families and detention of children. This is scheduled to continue until seven at Brentwood Boulevard and Eager Road.
Demonstrators line Brentwood streets over immigration issues
