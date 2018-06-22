Child seriously injured in hit-and-run; police searching for driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- A young boy is in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in North St. Louis County. Police are searching for the driver of a silver SUV or truck that witnesses said hit the boy.

The boy, who is said to be four or five years old, was crossing the street with his mother when he was hit Thursday (June 21) just before 11 p.m. It happened near Halls Ferry Road and Empire Drive.

Mustafa Jameel, who works at the St. Louis Fish & Chicken Grill restaurant nearby, said the boy and his mother were crossing the street on their way to visit the boy`s uncle who also works at the restaurant. After the accident, the boy`s mother ran to the restaurant for help.

Jameel said he followed the boy's mother outside and saw the boy bleeding and injured in the street. People moved the boy off the road and began CPR until emergency responders arrived.

Accident reconstruction was called to the scene.

Anyone with information about the driver or silver SUV or truck that was involved in this accident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department.