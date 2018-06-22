Annual St. Louis PrideFest begins this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Pridefest is taking over the streets of downtown St. Louis this weekend.

Festivities kick off Saturday, June 23 at 11a.m. at Soldiers Memorial downtown. Sunday's parade steps off at noon.

The theme for this year's parade is Remember. Rise. Respect,” which reflects the history of the gay rights movement and the importance of respecting others within and outside the community.

Admission is free to the public. They will be collecting $5 donations.

According to our partners at The Post Dispatch, 300, 000 people attended Pridefest events downtown last year 2017.