ST. LOUIS - Max & Louie Productions presents the St. Louis premiere of End Of The Rainbow written by Peter Quilter, starring Angela Ingersoll as Judy Garland.

The actress /singer, joined KPLR 11 Thursday, along with Kyle Hatley playing Mickey Deans to discuss their roles in End of The Rainbow

Tickets are available now (314) 534-1111 or by visiting www.maxandlouie.com

End Of The Rainbow

The Grandel

June 21 - July 1