Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Recording artist Akon wants to help African nations by developing a new cryptocurrency.

The singer and songwriter launched "Akoin", an essentially digital or virtual form of money. Users can purchase Akoin and exchange the currency for goods or services.

Akon is Senegalese-American and was born in St. Louis. He says this venture will help support the humanitarian work he does on the African continent.