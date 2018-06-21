Woman accused of planning robbery for first date

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, MO — This first date that was anything but romantic. It quickly turned into an armed robbery in Deer Creek Park. One of the suspects brought the victim over to the bleachers to signal a second suspect

On May 25th the victim arranged to meet Chole Garner, a woman he had met online. Detective Dave Brown says the couple talked by the playground and then Chole suggested they head over to the bleachers.

"While they were there they were approached by another black male that came up. He asked if they had any change to spare. He told them no, that guy walked away," said Detective Dave Brown.

He came back and asked again if they had spare change and pulled out a gun.

"The suspect demanded that the victim take off parts of his clothing. So, he took his pants off and his shoes off. The female removed her cell phone and a little change and put it on the bleachers stand," said Detective Dave Brown.

While the suspect was going through the victims clothes Chole grabbed her cell phone and ran towards the woods. The suspect fired a round in her direction.

While talking to Chole about what happened detectives realized her story was changing. She admitted that she knew the male suspect, Keyon Owens.

Chole and Keyon came to the park together. Chole dropped him off at an area a little away from the park. Keyon made his way to the park he watched the couple as they made their way to the bleachers. That`s when he approached and the robbery began.

Keyon said the whole thing had been Chole's idea. The shooting was part of the plan too.

"According to Chole it was part of their plan. It would eliminate her as being part of it. This guy would fire a round in her direction," said Detective Dave Brown.

Both Chole and Keyon have been charged with one count of robbery and one count of armed criminal action.