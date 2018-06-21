× Suspect in custody after stealing large amount of opioids

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police officers responded to a burglary at a south county Walgreens Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 2:03 a.m. in the 2700 block of Telegraph Road.

According to authorities, upon arriving at the scene the officers noticed the man attempting to flee from the business.

The suspect then led the officer on a short foot pursuit. During the chase, the officer observed the defendant throw multiple bottles of prescription pills.

Police have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Blake Willeford of Illinois. Willeford told police that he has seen other people on the news breaking into Walgreens and thought he could do it too.

Investigators say entry was forced near one of the bay doors and the pharmacy portion of Walgreens was targeted.

Willeford has been charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Stealing – Controlled Substance/Meth Manufacturing Material.

He is in custody with a $20,000 cash only bond.