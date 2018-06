Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Traffic came to a halt on northbound I-55 at around 6:40a.m on Thursday.

Police shut down northbound Interstate 55 at Potomac Street after three cars were involved in a crash.

It is reported one person was struck just before 6:30 a.m.

Northbound traffic has been diverted onto 44 South Broadway exit while crews clear the wreckage.