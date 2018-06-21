Military family overwhelmed with emotion after receiving disabled accessible home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASCOUTAH, IL — U-S Marine Corporal James Poggi Arrived at his new custom built home Thursday. After a ribbon cutting the family got to tour their new home for the first time.

Poggi and his family learned of the new home last November when they were surprised at the groundbreaking.

They say it will make a huge difference for their family.

James was injured in 2010 while helping land an aircraft in Afghanistan. He was diagnosed with severe nerve damage which eventually resulted in the loss of his left leg.

The home is provided by Operation Finally Home, Homes By Design, The Homebuilders Association of Greater Southwest Illinois and Helping the Homefront.