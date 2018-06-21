Man killed near stalled truck on I-55 causes major traffic backup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — A man was hit and killed along I-55 near Potomac south of downtown St. Louis Thursday morning. He was outside of his stalled truck at 6:30am holding a gas can. About eight hours after the crash, we met a woman broken down in virtually the same spot.

"It's sad. I'm nervous. I'm glad we didn't try to change the tire, very glad.," said Nikki Middleton.

Police say the man was standing near his pick-up truck holding a gas can when another driver hit him. He died at the scene. Traffic on northbound I-55 was backed up into south St. Louis County.

Police urge drivers who have car trouble on the highway to pull over as far to the right as they can. They should turn on hazard lights for visibility and call 911 for help if possible.

Middleton was heart-broken to hear someone died at the same scene just hours earlier. She's glad she called MoDOT for help. A motorist assist worker safely changed her tire, no charge.

Police have released the deceased man's name: Lawrence Szolga. They believe he may have been homeless and living out of truck.