ST. LOUIS- Based on l. Frank Baum's nostalgic classic, The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz, The Wiz is considered a feel-good favorite sparkling with heart-pounding soul, unforgettable gospel, and infectious rock rhythms.

Award-winning performer Darius De Haas who plays the lion joined KPLR 11 studios to talk about what makes the new version of The Wiz special to him

The Wiz

The St. Louis Muny

Thursday, June 20 - Monday (6/25)

8:15pm each night

314-361-1900

Grab tickets at www.muny.org