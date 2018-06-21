Crime concerns in one of St. Louis’ safest neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Dozens of people who live in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood are bringing crime concerns to the table Thursday night. The Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards listened in and took questions.

Edwards says St. Louis Hills is one of the safest neighborhoods in St. Louis. There weren't concerns about violent crimes, mostly minor things like the need for added traffic enforcement. Police Chief Hayden was supposed to there tonight but he had a conflict.

One concern was how the city will get their number of police officers up since there's a shortage. Edwards talked about the new cadet program that will begin recruitment in a matter of weeks. It will bring new, young officers to the city of St. Louis.

It starts next month because that's when the new budget goes into effect.

Edwards says officers in the city are taking the approach of more community policing and more pro-active policing.