× Webster Groves police investigate rape allegedly posted to Snapchat

WEBSTER GROVES, MO – The Webster Groves Police Department is investigating an alleged rape posted to Snapchat, where two boys are accused of sexually assaulting female.

According to a review by the Post-Dispatch of court documents, the incident occurred on the night of June 7 or early the next morning.

The female in question says she, another female friend, and the two boys were drinking at a house on Maple Avenue that she was house-sitting.

A search warrant states the boys helped her to an upstairs bedroom, where the boys allegedly had sexual intercourse and oral sex with the woman. The woman asserts that during the rape she saw flashing lights and thought the incident was being recorded.

Subsequent warrants say both boys were questioned by authorities and that an iPhone is being examined by Regional Computer Crime Education and Enforcement Group, a computer crime investigative unit.

Both of boys have said they had consensual sex with the woman. One of the boys also stated that when he was told to stop, he did, and that he left the house.

The Webster Groves Police Department has not released any information on the investigation.