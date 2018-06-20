Visitation today for mother of 3 gunned down in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Funeral arrangements for Porsha Owens will be held Wednesday, June 20. The visitation will begin at Reliable Funeral Home at 3958 Washington Blvd. starting at 10 am. The funeral service begins at 11 am. The public is invited.

Porsha Owens was shot and killed in front of her kids Monday, June 11 in the 10200 of Lord Drive in Castle Point, in what investigators called an attempted carjacking and robbery. Owens was getting ready to take her kids to summer camp when Haywood approached her and demanded her keys and money.

On June 13 prosecutors charged 18-year-old Mark Haywood with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Her family set a GoFundMe account that has raised more than $200,000 in donations from all 50 states and 14 countries.

Donations continue pouring in for the three children left without their mother.