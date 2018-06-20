× Suspected child predator facing new charge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Wildwood man accused of having illicit sexual contact with minors over a period of more than a decade is facing a new charge.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 51-year-old Jason Lawson with first-degree child molestation.

Earlier this week, Lawson was charged with three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and one count of first-degree statutory rape. He remains in custody on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Police initially identified two victims in the case: two girls under the age of 12. Between June 2006 and May 2008, Lawson allegedly had sexual contact with one of the victims. Lawson is believed to have performed sexual acts on the other victim between June 2014 and June 2016.

Authorities said Lawson knew both victims. They lived in the same neighborhood as him at the time within the City of Wildwood.

Prosecutors said a third victim, a person under the age of 14, was a victim of Lawson’s between August 2006 and August 2007.