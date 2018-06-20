St. Charles mother charged after son misses too much school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A St. Charles mother faces legal action for all the days of school her son has reportedly missed. Prosecutors have charged the woman with educational neglect.

These aren't charges we see often – a parent getting into trouble for not sending their child to school. Court documents show he had a pattern of poor attendance, but the mother says surprised that she's being punished for it.

The City of St. Charles School District says school officials are required to report suspected cases of educational neglect to the state's child abuse and neglect hotline, at which point the Missouri Department of Social Services Investigates.

“Regular attendance is essential to a child's success in school and our staff work diligently to monitor student attendance and follow state law. “We also do our very best to work with families to address any hardships that may be preventing regular student attendance. “It is only after all interventions fail that a hotline call is initiated."

The Missouri Department of Social Services placed the family on supervised probation but dropped the case in May. The criminal charges were filed after a school resource officer with the St. Charles Police Department brought the investigation to prosecutors.