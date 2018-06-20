Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK JACK, MO – Multiple fire departments responded to a 2-alarm apartment fire in Black Jack Wednesday night.

Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started on a second-floor unit at the Kendelwood Place Apartments located near Parker Road and Centerbrook Drive. Flames shot up through the top floor of the 3-story building.

No injuries were reported. The fire was contained to one building. Several apartment units in that building were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross responded to help those who were displaced.