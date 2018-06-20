Metro’s Most Wanted: Alexis Conley homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On October 26th, 2016 the body of Alexis Conley was found in the 4500 block of St. Louis Avenue.

St. Louis Police Lt. Scott Aubuchon said someone spotted the body in an overgrown lot near vacant homes. He said when police arrived Alexis was dead and they aren’t sure if she was killed that day or the night before.

Alexis’ mother Rose now takes care of her seven-year-old son. She said Alexis was a good person and even though she made some mistakes she didn’t deserve to die.

Rose does not know why Alexis was in that neighborhood, who she was with or what she was doing leading up to her death. She says she won’t stop asking questions until she has answers to all of those questions.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case and Rose is offering an additional $5,000.

All tips are anonymous. You can call or email CrimeStoppers that number is 1-866-371-TIPS.