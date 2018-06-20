× Jefferson County Sheriff’s patrol car stolen

FESTUS, MO – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is on the lookout for one their own Wednesday night. Around 9:30 pm a patrol car was stolen by a suspect at a fuel station in Festus Missouri.

The suspect, 42-year-old Timothy Hopkins, has felony warrants and was in custody when he somehow gained control of the vehicle and drove off. The patrol car was last seen traveling on Highway A in the direction of Hillsboro.

Hopkins is 5’5″, has brown hair, and was wearing a dark t-shirt and jeans. Authorities also say Hopkins has tattoos.

A spokesperson for the department said patrol cars don’t have cages in the back of their vehicle and in some cases persons under arrest ride in the front seat.