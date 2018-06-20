Fire destroys pool house in Ladue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, Mo. - An overnight pool house fire is under investigation in Ladue.

A Wednesday morning call from FOX2 Bommarito Skyfox Helicopter to 911 call led firefighters to a residence in the 200 block of Warson Road.

There they saw an elevated pool house being destroyed by a raging blaze.

Firefighters got to work and managed to control the blaze, later extinguishing it.

The cause of the fire is unknown but fire officials believe it may be a gas fire.

No word if residents were home at the time.

