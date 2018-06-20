× Collinsville man arrested for sexual assault of a minor

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an 18-year-old Collinsville man Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

According to a spokesperson for the Belleville Police Department, the incident occurred in the 9700 block of Raymond Drive earlier this month.

Police met with a juvenile girl and her mother. The juvenile explained the suspect sexually assaulted her while he was at her home.

Belleville police arrested David Withrow II on June 19 and took him into custody without incident.

Withrow was charged with five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault (victim under 13) and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (child under 13). His bond was set at $200,000.