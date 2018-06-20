Celebrate July 4th Fest at Six Flags!

There’s only one way to celebrate. And…that…is…BIG! Coca-Cola presents July 4th Fest at Six Flags, June 30th thru July 4th! Save big with any can of Coke and get exclusive early ride times every morning. See fireworks every night, enjoy the new All-American Food Festival. Plus a Foam Dance Party (purchase of 4th Fest Souvenir Cup or Food Festival Pass required for entry.) Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags, June 30th thru July 4th – the biggest celebration in St. Louis!

We’re giving you a chance to win a Grand Patriotic Prize pack including 4 tickets, All-American Food Festival Passport, 4 souvenir cups with unlimited refills and access to the Coca-Cola After Party!

Click here for details and to purchase tickets!

Not only have we expanded the celebration to 5 days, June 30 – July 4, we’ve added more FUN, FOOD, and ENTERTAINMENT!

FUN! For 5 days only, GO BIG with exclusive early ride time before the park opens by donating a can of Coke plus your paid admission or season pass. Check out the Dunk Tank, Backyard Games, DJ, Patriotic Photo Booth, Fireworks, and the all-new After Hours Foam Party!

FOOD! Brand new this year is the All-American Food Festival! The food festival passport will be the perfect way to sample your way through patriotic favorites – Freedom Franks, Coca-Cola Cookout, Uncle Sam’s Sweet Treats, Stars & Stripes Cone, Firecracker Dippin’ Dots, Red White & Blueberry Funnel Cakes – and so much more!

ENTERTAINMENT! Six Flags will Celebrate America! in the all-new patriotic show on the Palace Porch daily. Plus, July 1st-3rd, 135th Army Band, AFTERSHOCK will be the pre-firework entertainment.

PARTY ISN’T OVER YET! Every night there will be fireworks THEN an After Party where access is free with your souvenir 4th Fest cup – Foam Cannon, Bubble Bus, DJ & Dancing!

SAVINGS! Save $21 on admission using promo code COKE

All Active Duty, National Guard, Reservists, and Retired Military will receive FREE admission to the theme park with a valid U.S. military ID.

Contest rules