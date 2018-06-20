A community bids farewell to a mother of three shot and killed in an attempted carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A funeral was held Wednesday for a mother of three who was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking.

Family and friends said Porsha Owens was a loving mother with a heart of gold. Her smile would light up any room and now that life has been cut short too soon.

“Even though I'm here today, I still don’t believe it,” said Keon King.

More than 1,000 people gathered at Reliable Funeral Home Chapel on Washington Boulevard in St. Louis City to bid farewell to murdered Riverview Gardens resource officer.

Porsha Owens was murdered in front of her children last week in the Castle Point neighborhood in north St. Louis County. Police have charged 18-year-old Mark Haywood with Owens’ murder.

The family said Owens, 8-year-old son witnessed the attack.

“He ran and flagged down police and held his mother. I’m told his last words were, ‘Momma, you are getting ready to die' and she said, 'Yes.’ How do you calculate that to an 8-year-old, those were the last words from his mother,” said Renia Farmer, RJ's grandmother.

The 8-year-old helped his younger siblings hide before running for help. His grandmother said he's courageous.

"He's the hero," she said. "He told Haidyen and Hailee, 'you guys get under the car' and he ran to go get help."