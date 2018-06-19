× Video shows man punting cat on football field

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) — City officials are investigating a video that appears to show a man gleefully punting a cat on a Kansas City high school football field.

The video was obtained through social media by the principal at Center High School who then brought it to the city’s attention.

John Baccala, a spokesman for Kansas City’s Neighborhoods and Housing Services Department, said the city sent an animal health officer to the scene but were unable to find the cat.

“We would like to ID the person who kicked the cat, and the person who shot the video so we can move the case forward,” Baccala said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the city at (816) 513-1313.

By Chris Oberholtz