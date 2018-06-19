× St. Louis County reports first heat-related death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Medical Examiner has confirmed the season’s first heat-related death.

The victim, a 70-year-old woman, lived in the 10000 block of Mueller Road in south county. According to investigators, her air conditioner wasn’t working and she had called for a repair on June 13. The repair was scheduled for June 14. Her family members found her dead in the early afternoon, the same day of her scheduled A/C repair.

During cases of extreme heat—whenever temperatures are above 95 degrees—the St. Louis County Department of Public Health recommends the following safety precautions:

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Spend as little time as possible in the sun and keep activity levels to a minimum.

Drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic beverages, especially those without sugar or caffeine.

Take regular breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned room.

Eat light, easily-digested foods, avoiding hot, heavy, or greasy meals.

Be sure not to leave food unrefrigerated for long – food spoils rapidly in the heat.

especially young children and the elderly. Check on your neighbors and relatives if they may be vulnerable or do not have air conditioning. Know the signs of heat exhaustion. If someone becomes dizzy, nauseated, or sweats heavily,

Know the signs of heat stroke. Heat stroke is much more serious than heat exhaustion. The

symptoms are similar to heat exhaustion, but also include hot, flushed skin, and normally

sweating stops. If heat stroke is a possibility, call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is life

threatening!

In a related case, Wentzville police helped a local elderly woman who was in need of cooling assistance after they discovered her A/C unit had broken.

If a resident is unable to keep their home cool, they can go one of several cooling centers across St. Louis County and St. Louis City.