North St. Louis standoff ends with man taking his own life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A 44-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Mississippi took his own life Tuesday morning following a standoff with US Marshals in north St. Louis.

According to authorities, Christopher Logan was wanted on charges of murder, child abuse, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Logan was believed to have killed a woman in Webb, Mississippi last week.

Investigators said Logan had relatives in St. Louis and was staying with them in an effort to hide from law enforcement.

Marshals were attempting to arrest Logan at a residence in the 3800 block of Greer around 7:30 a.m. Authorities heard a "bang" when they approached the suspect's address and a person answered the door.

The Marshals retreated, the person who answered the door went with authorities, and the St. Louis City Police SWAT team was called in.

Just before 10 a.m., the SWAT team finally went into the home and found Logan dead of what authorities believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said Logan had an extensive criminal history and had previously stated he did not want to go back to prison.

Nobody else was hurt during the incident. No law officers fired shots during the episode.