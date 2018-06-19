Man, woman shot in downtown St. Louis overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A man and woman were shot overnight in downtown St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Olive Street.

Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman inside a white Ford Fusion suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims told police they were at a stoplight when a silver Chevy Impala with tinted windows pulled up alongside them and a person exited that vehicle and open fire.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. The man had been shot in his back and was listed in critical condition. The woman suffered a graze wound to her head and was said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police described the suspected shooter as an African-American man, approximately 5’4” tall, chubby, with a dark brown complexion. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.