Heat death has officials reminding people to check on neighbors and loved ones

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Heat Up/Cool Down St. Louis is reminding people to check on their neighbors and loved ones during these hot summer days. Volunteers said they are saddened to learn a 70-year-old woman died from the heat in South County.

They said if someone has a disability or is a senior citizen they should contact the organization through their website or give them a call so they can help. Officials said the woman was found in the 10000 block of Mueller Road. They said her AC was broken and she scheduled for it to be repaired the next day. Officials said she was found dead the same day the AC was supposed to be fixed.

Fox 2 spoke to local heating and cooling experts who said one of the best things you can do this summer to keep your AC in good shape is to change the filter.

