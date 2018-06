Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, MO – Around 7:15 pm Tuesday night, a fire broke out at a home in the 700 block of High Hampton off North Woodlawn in Ladue.

Several surround fire departments responded to the first alarm fire to assist the Ladue Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been started by a lightning strike to homes attic.

No one was hurt in the fire.