Father and son charged in the beating of a man playing Pokémon

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – A father and son are accused of brutally beating a man in a park who was on a Pokémon hunt. The altercation over the popular game happened in Kirkwood Park.

The victim wants to remain anonymous but said he was thrown into a lake all because of a kid's game.

According to Kirkwood police, the disagreement was over a Pokémon Go hunt reality game. The alleged victim threw a bottle into one of the suspects' car. The two suspects are a father and son -- 71-year-old Robert Matteuzzi and 30-year-old Angelo Matteuzzi.

Police said Robert later found the victim in another area and threw the bottle back at him, hitting him in the face. The victim then proceeded to get into a physical altercation with the two men. A bystander shot video of the incident that reportedly shows Robert and Angelo holding the victim down while Angelo hits the victim in the head and face numerous times.

The victim suffered facial abrasions, a traumatic eye injury, and a broken fingertip.

Both Robert and Angelo Matteuzzi were charged with third-degree assault. The father and son remain in custody at the St. Louis Justice Center.