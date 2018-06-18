Suspect targeting women in armed robberies, carjackings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are searching for a dangerous man wanted for a string of armed robberies, including a carjacking.

According to police, the latest crime occurred Sunday afternoon around 4:40 p.m. in the 4400 block of Maryland Avenue. The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking to her car when she was carjacked. It’s believed to be one of three crimes committed by the same armed suspect in the last week.

This crime spree began Tuesday, June 12, when the armed man followed a 37-year-old woman to her apartment building on S. Kingshighway Boulevard and robbed her at gunpoint. He later used the victim’s credit card on two separate occasions.

The suspect also robbed a 29-year-old woman on the evening of Friday, June 15. In that instance, the man approached the victim as she walked to her apartment on Clara Avenue. He showed her a gun and then took her money.

In this most recent case, police said the suspect demanded the victim get in the passenger seat while he drove her Natural Bridge and Union roads, where he used the victim’s ATM card to make several withdrawals. The suspect then drove to the Wohl Recreation Center, located on N. Kingshighway Boulevard, where he got out and ran away.

Fortunately, none of the victims were physically harmed. However, police consider the man armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his identity and whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.