St. Louisans attempt to beat the heat anyway they can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The heat and humidity aren't stopping some people from getting outside on this Monday.

From those hard at work in the heat to those hard at play, they all have one thing to say.

“It’s pretty hot," says Adalena Foltz.

As the excessive heat warning is expected to continue safety is a major concern for those working out in these conditions like landscapers and construction workers.

MoDOT has a few tips they share with their employees.

“We do recommend shaded area as needed areas for them to take for them to take their frequent breaks again just staying hydrated," says Kristi Coppinger, a MoDOT spokeswoman.

Kids at camps are using many of the same tactics only with a little more fun.

Some kids play in the shade and run through the hose as others dip their hands into the cool water to pet the stingrays at the St. Louis Zoo, but the animals also need a little help to beat the heat.

“We can open up buildings that are temperature controlled and air conditioner and the animals have access to that there are fans we have water misters we have lots of pools on the grounds and in many of the cases the polar bear the grizzly sea lions the water temperature is controlled," says Steve Bircher, the curator of the exhibit.

Zookeepers say they put a lot of thought into making sure their animals can deal with swings in the St. Louis climate— before they ever arrive and zoo-goers are finding their own ways to keep cool.

“Popsicles, ice cream, and running through the misting fan," says Foltz.

The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warning in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.