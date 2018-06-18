× Police search for missing St. Louis County woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department looking for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory alert for Lauren Emily Curtis. Curtis is believed to have left her residence in the 400 block of Summit Place Drive Friday evening or early Saturday morning. She suffers from mental health issues and has autism.

Curtis is a white female, height 5’4”, 110 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, and hair shaved on the left side.

If you have seen Ms. Curtis or know of her whereabouts, please call the St. Louis Count Police at 636-529-8210 or 911 for our nearest police department.