ST. LOUIS - Stacey Switzer of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week's Monday Mascot: Chase!

He is 20-months-old and has been at the APA since April. He is a goofy dog with lots of energy! He needs an active family!

If you want to adopt Chase, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org.

And a reminder: the APA is offering $25 adoptions for kittens for the month of June.